Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$192.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$192.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau bought 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau bought 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$144.65 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$172.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$156.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.42.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 4.2961093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

