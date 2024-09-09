Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$30.08 and a 1-year high of C$40.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

