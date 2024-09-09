Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.67 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of 233.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.