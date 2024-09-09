Kelly Rodriques Sells 60,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,827,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,387,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

NYSE:FRGE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 204,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,538. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 1,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group raised Forge Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

