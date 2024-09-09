KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.07. 106,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,936. The stock has a market cap of $521.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,452 shares of company stock worth $282,491. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $178,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

