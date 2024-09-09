Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 29954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2599772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00. Insiders acquired 29,700 shares of company stock worth $86,600 over the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

