iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $141.08

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.08 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 593045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

