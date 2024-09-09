iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2,417.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,081 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

