iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.70

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.70 and last traded at $189.20, with a volume of 588167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.03.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

