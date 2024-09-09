iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Connable Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.