iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

