iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.46

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 280415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

