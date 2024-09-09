iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,488,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,143 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 138,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.01. The company had a trading volume of 560,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,759. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

