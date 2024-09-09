Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,232 shares during the period. Iridium Communications comprises about 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $92,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 214,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 385,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.64. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

