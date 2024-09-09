Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

