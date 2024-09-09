Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,657,000 after buying an additional 1,248,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 853,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

