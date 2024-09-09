Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.05 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $49.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.43 or 0.00013535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,365,455 coins and its circulating supply is 469,881,276 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

