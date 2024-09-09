Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 9,138 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $15,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Jonathan Huberman sold 12,936 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $21,473.76.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CuriosityStream stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading hours on Monday. 205,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,097. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.