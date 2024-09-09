Insider Buying: Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.82).

Mony Group Trading Down 4.4 %

LON MONY opened at GBX 199 ($2.62) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.96. Mony Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 197.90 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Mony Group

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

