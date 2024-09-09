Insider Buying: Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Buys 2,450,000 Shares of Stock

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds purchased 2,450,000 shares of Kazera Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,215.65).

Dennis Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kazera Global alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Dennis Edmonds acquired 850,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,176.86).

On Thursday, August 29th, Dennis Edmonds acquired 900,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,301,775.15).

On Friday, August 23rd, Dennis Edmonds bought 2,300,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,243.26).

Kazera Global Stock Performance

Kazera Global stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 12,414,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,691. Kazera Global plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.54.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa; and Tantalum and Lithium project located in southeastern Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazera Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazera Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.