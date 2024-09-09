Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 5.8%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19). Approximately 93,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 299,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

Indus Gas Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.12. The firm has a market cap of £26.71 million, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

