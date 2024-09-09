IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGMS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGMS opened at $9.31 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.