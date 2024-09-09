Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.14

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 21743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

