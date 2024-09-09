Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after buying an additional 140,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
