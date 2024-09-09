HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.82 on Thursday. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

