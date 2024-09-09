Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE HGV opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 123.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after buying an additional 698,664 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.