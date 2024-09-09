Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $19.00 at UBS Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

