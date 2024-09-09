Hengan International Group Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4402 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Hengan International Group
