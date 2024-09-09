Head-To-Head Review: BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -98.01% -81.43% BetterLife Pharma N/A -205.15% -147.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 270.11%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 47.96 -$81.41 million ($2.39) -1.18 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

BetterLife Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leap Therapeutics.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with NovaRock, Adimab, and BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products. It distributes its product under the Pivot Naturals brand. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

