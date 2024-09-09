HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,513,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.89 and a 200 day moving average of $634.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

