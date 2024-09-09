HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 218 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $825.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $799.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

