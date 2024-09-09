HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

