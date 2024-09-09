HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 36,460.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.