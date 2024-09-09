HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

