HC Wainwright Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

TVTX opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market cap of $839.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 539,500 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

