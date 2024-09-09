GXChain Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

