Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Up 9.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 653,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 573,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Green Dot by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

