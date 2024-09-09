Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.74. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.
Gray Television Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
