Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.74. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

