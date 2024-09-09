GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $42.71

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $44.31. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 3,962,472 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,753,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

