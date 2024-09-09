Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

GT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after buying an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,842,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

