Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

GCO opened at $25.97 on Monday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

