Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $93.01 million and approximately $628,327.75 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 93,048,797 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

