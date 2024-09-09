Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

