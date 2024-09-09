Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.93. 2,516,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

