Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $336,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fox Hill Wealth Management trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.