Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fortive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

