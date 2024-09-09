First Foundation Advisors Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.23 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

