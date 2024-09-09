First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Burford Capital worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUR. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,419,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

BUR opened at $12.72 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 45.81%. The company had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

BUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

