First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

