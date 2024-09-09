First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.09

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 74952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.61.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.